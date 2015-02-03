Samsung will announce its new Galaxy phone on March 1

Samsung will announce its new flagship Galaxy phone on March 1 at an event in Barcelona.
The company sent invitations to the press Monday for one of its “Unpacked” events, which are used to announce its most important products like the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note line of phones.
Sources familiar with Samsung’s plans told Business Insider the so-called Galaxy S6 will be made out of metal, a departure from the plastic designs the company has used in the past.
There will also be a version of the Galaxy S6 with a curved screen, similar to the Galaxy Note Edge that launched last year.
The invitation (below) appears to give a glimpse at part of the device, and it does look like metal will be part of the new design.
Finally, Samsung will announce a new smartwatch with a round design, according to sources.
Samsung’s rival HTC is also expected to announce its new phone, the followup to the One M8, on March 1 at a separate event in Barcelona.
Business Insider will be in Barcelona on March 1 covering Samsung’s announcement live. It starts at 6:30 p.m. local time.
Here’s the invitation:
Looks a lot like the Note Edge, right?
