Samsung will announce its new Galaxy phone on March 1

Samsung will announce its new flagship Galaxy phone on March 1 at an event in Barcelona.

The company sent invitations to the press Monday for one of its “Unpacked” events, which are used to announce its most important products like the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note line of phones.

Sources familiar with Samsung’s plans told Business Insider the so-called Galaxy S6 will be made out of metal, a departure from the plastic designs the company has used in the past.

There will also be a version of the Galaxy S6 with a curved screen, similar to the Galaxy Note Edge that launched last year.

The invitation (below) appears to give a glimpse at part of the device, and it does look like metal will be part of the new design.

Finally, Samsung will announce a new smartwatch with a round design, according to sources.

Samsung’s rival HTC is also expected to announce its new phone, the followup to the One M8, on March 1 at a separate event in Barcelona.

Business Insider will be in Barcelona on March 1 covering Samsung’s announcement live. It starts at 6:30 p.m. local time.

Here’s the invitation:

Looks a lot like the Note Edge, right?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.