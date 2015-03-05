10 things Samsung's new Galaxy phones can do that the iPhone can't

Samsung took a totally different approach with its new Galaxy S6 phones.
Rather than cramming tons of new features into the phones, the company improved on a few core elements like design, build quality, the fingerprint sensor, and more.
Samsung may not have added as many new features to its latest Galaxy phones as it has with previous devices, but there are quite a few things the S6 and S6 Edge can do that the iPhone can’t.
1. You can use the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge to make payments at any store with a credit card reader using Samsung Pay.
A customer makes a purchase with a MasterCard using Apple Pay on the iPhone 6.
2. You can also charge Samsung's new phone wirelessly with a charging pad instead of plugging them in.
3. The Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge can be charged super quickly; Samsung says 10 minutes of charging will get you four hours of usage.
4. With the Galaxy S6 Edge, you can assign a specific colour to any contact. Your phone will light up as that colour when the contact calls.
On the iPhone, you need to either launch the camera app or press the camera icon on the lock screen.
The iPhone doesn't do this, although Apple has added some new features to iOS 8 that make it easier to edit photos quickly.
7. Both new Samsung phones come with a Smart Manager app that lets you clean up your phone with the press of a button.
Some third-party apps, like Checker, claim to do this for the iPhone but it's unclear how well they actually work.
8. Most Samsung Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge, let you run more than one app at once on the home screen (Galaxy S4 shown below).
Apple has added some health-related features to the iPhone over the past few years, like the step counter in the iPhone 5s. None of Apple's iPhones have a heart rate monitor, however.
10. With the Galaxy S6 Edge, you can still see the time even when the rest of the screen is turned off. There's no way to do this on the iPhone.
