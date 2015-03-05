10 things Samsung's new Galaxy phones can do that the iPhone can't

Samsung took a totally different approach with its new Galaxy S6 phones.

Rather than cramming tons of new features into the phones, the company improved on a few core elements like design, build quality, the fingerprint sensor, and more.

Samsung may not have added as many new features to its latest Galaxy phones as it has with previous devices, but there are quite a few things the S6 and S6 Edge can do that the iPhone can’t.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.