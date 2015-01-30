This Might Be The Best Thing We've Heard About Samsung's Next Galaxy Phone So Far

Not only is Samsung supposedly planning to redesign its next phone “from scratch,” but apparently it may make some big changes to the software too.

The company is reportedly planning to remove almost all of its apps from the Galaxy S6 and add them as optional downloads instead, according to blog Sam Mobile. This would presumably include Samsung apps like ChatON or S Voice, but none of the reports mentioned anything specific.

This backs up a previous report from Korean news source BusinessKorea that said the Galaxy S6 would come with software similar to that of the Nexus 6. Like all of Google’s Nexus phones, the Nexus 6 runs on a completely pure version of Android, meaning there isn’t any bloatware. According to BusinessKorea’s unnamed “industry sources,” Samsung would remove “unnecessary features” to improve on the phone’s core functions.

If true, this would be great news for those planning on purchasing the Galaxy S6 — especially if it comes with the latest version of Android. When I reviewed the Nexus 6 back in November, the software was my favourite thing about the phone. It’s colourful and alive with subtle animations, but not in an intrusive way. The software is slick and fast, too, making it easy to use.

Samsung scaled its software back a little bit on the Galaxy S5, but it still isn’t quite as clean and user-friendly as a Nexus or Motorola device (since Google used to own Motorola Mobility their phones came with near stock Android).

Cleaner software combined with a more attractive design could make the Galaxy S6 one of the best phones of 2015. Based on the rumours, it sounds like Samsung is listening to what reviewers have said about its phones in the past to improve on the features that matter. We’ll have to wait until March to know for sure, which is when the company is expected to reveal the Galaxy S6.

