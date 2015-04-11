Here's the TV ad Samsung hopes will persuade you to buy a Galaxy S6 instead of an iPhone

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here is the TV ad that sits atop the global advertising campaign for Samsung’s new flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S6, and the Galaxy S6 Edge.

The 60-second spot, dubbed “Anticipation,” was created by ad agency 72andSunny, and carries the tagline “Next is Now.” It is soundtracked by a cover of 1960s song “I’m Alive,” which was originally recorded by Tommy James and the Shondells, and the commercial sees a cameo from British popstar Rita Ora.

The TV ad forms part of a wider global marketing campaign, which will run across digital, experiential, out-of-home, and retail, according to AdAge.

In the UK, Samsung has also created this strange video starring James Corden, the new host of “The Late Late Show” and his alter ego “Wilf.”

