Samsung may release a giant Galaxy phone with a curved screen later this year

Marques Brownlee A reportedly leaked photo of the Galaxy S6 Edge Plus

Samsung is reportedly working on another giant-sized phone in addition to its next Galaxy Note that will debut later this year, according to blog Sam Mobile.

The phone will likely be a bigger version of the Galaxy S6 Edge with a much larger screen.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about the phone — Italian website HDBlog also reported Samsung is working on another mega-sized phone with a curved screen.

Here’s a look at what we know so far:

It will be called the Galaxy S6 Edge Plus.

The phone will have a 5.7-inch screen, making it the same size as the Galaxy Note 4, according to Sam Mobile. The previous report from HDBlog suggested it would be slightly smaller at 5.5 or 5.4 inches.

according to Sam Mobile. The previous report from HDBlog suggested it would be slightly smaller at 5.5 or 5.4 inches. The phone’s display will curve downwards on the sides, just like the Galaxy S6 Edge.

In fact, it looks exactly like the Galaxy S6 Edge, if a leaked photo turns out to be accurate. Well-known YouTube gadget reviewer Marques Brownlee posted what he says is a leaked image of the Galaxy S6 Edge Plus (shown above). But, since there’s no way to tell exactly how large the phone is based on Brownlee’s video clip, it’s possible that it’s just a photo of the standard Galaxy S6 Edge.

if a leaked photo turns out to be accurate. Well-known YouTube gadget reviewer Marques Brownlee posted what he says is a leaked image of the Galaxy S6 Edge Plus (shown above). But, since there’s no way to tell exactly how large the phone is based on Brownlee’s video clip, it’s possible that it’s just a photo of the standard Galaxy S6 Edge. The Galaxy S6 Edge will come with Android 5.1.1 , which is one of the more recent versions of Android.

, which is one of the more recent versions of Android. Samsung will reportedly fix a problem affecting both the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge with its new giant phone, reports Sam Mobile. Some owners of Samsung’s newest phones have been complaining about the way the phones manage their memory, which causes apps to crash and load slowly. Samsung will reportedly fix this issue in the Galaxy S6 Edge Plus when it’s released, the blog says.

reports Sam Mobile. Some owners of Samsung’s newest phones have been complaining about the way the phones manage their memory, which causes apps to crash and load slowly. Samsung will reportedly fix this issue in the Galaxy S6 Edge Plus when it’s released, the blog says. We have no idea when Samsung plans to unveil the phone, but it usually announced a handful of new products at the annual IFA mobile conference in Berlin. This is where we’re expecting to see the next Galaxy Note phone, but it’s unclear if Samsung has any other new products in the pipeline for this year’s IFA.

NOW WATCH: Things That iPhone Users Say That Drive Android Users Crazy



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.