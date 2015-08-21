Samsung is trying to win over iPhone users with a 30-day 'test drive' of its latest Galaxy phones

Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider iPhone users can try out a new Galaxy handset for 30 days.

Samsung is offering a 30-day “test drive” of a Galaxy S6 Edge or Note 5 for just a dollar, AppleInsider reports.

iPhone sales have been boosted by “switchers,” or people who buy an iPhone 6 after switching from Google’s Android phones. Now, Samsung is trying to encourage iPhone users to make a jump to Android.

The promotion for Samsung’s “Ultimate Test Drive” is only accessible to iPhone users. Other smartphone users can get onto the site but aren’t able to register for the trial. iPhone users can try out one of Samsung’s latest Galaxy handsets for just $US1, with no obligation to buy when the month is over. The test kit comes with an activated SIM card linked to a voice and data plan hosted by the iPhone user’s existing carrier.

Samsung’s says “there’s even more love in store” for whoever decides to make the switch to Samsung at the end of the trial period.

Samsung’s profits have been on the decline for some time, thanks to increasing competition from mid-range Chinese smartphone makers like Xiaomi and Huawei. Things got even worse with the arrival of the iPhone 6. Apple’s iOS operating system started taking point after point of market share from Android, which hit Samsung hard.

This was because Android users were actually switching to Apple, destroying the myth that the company didn’t care about market share. But by launching its latest Galaxy handsets before Apple releases its next smartphone, Samsung is trying to turn the tables on its rival. It could be hoping to win over users of older iPhones before they upgrade to the iPhone 6S.

