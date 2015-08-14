Samsung's new Galaxy phones are more expensive than the iPhone

Samsung just lifted the curtain on its latest flagship phones, the Galaxy S6 Edge+ and Galaxy Note 5.

Both phones have beautiful 5.7-inch displays and upgraded hardware. They’re also more expensive than last year’s Samsung phones as well as the iPhone.

Right after Samsung’s press conference on Thursday where it announced its latest devices, AT&T released pricing for the Edge+ and Note 5:

The Galaxy S6 Edge+ costs:

$US299.99 for 32GB with a two-year contract

$US814.99 for 32GB with no contract

$US399.99 for 64GB with a two-year contract

$US914.99 for 64GB with no contact

And the Galaxy Note 5:

$US249.99 for 32GB with two-year contract

$US739.99 for 32GB with no contract

$US349.99 for 64GB with two-year contract

$US839.99 for 64GB with no contact

By comparison, the iPhone 6 starts at $US199 with a two-year contract for the 16GB model, or $US299 for the 64GB model. A 64GB off-contract iPhone 6 costs $US749, while Samsung’s off-contract 64-GB Note 5 costs $US839.99.

An off-contract 64GB iPhone 6 Plus, the bigger-screened of the iPhones, costs $US849.99, while Samsung’s pricest Edge+ comes in at a whopping $US914.99.

Most carriers are trying to get customers to pay for new phones with smaller monthly installments rather than through contracts, but Samsung’s price increase across the board will mean higher payments no matter what option you pick.

Preorders for these two newest Samsung phones begin August 13 at 3 p.m. EDT. They will be available in AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile stores starting August 21.

