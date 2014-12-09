Samsung's Next Major Galaxy Smartphone May Come With A Giant Screen And A Much Better Camera

Two of the most noticeable improvements we may see in Samsung’s Galaxy S5 successor could be in its screen and camera, if a new leak turns out to be accurate.

Chinese website CNMO has discovered the specifications for Samsung’s rumoured Galaxy S6 buried within the popular benchmarking tool AnTuTu (via 9to5Google).

AnTuTu is an app that measures the performance of various aspects of Android mobile devices, including processor power and speed.

CNMO found a screenshot that reportedly shows the test results for the Galaxy S6, which also reveals precise details about the device’s hardware. The screenshot suggests Samsung’s Galaxy S6 will come with a 20-megapixel camera, a large 5.5-inch 2560 x 1440 screen, 3GB of memory, and a new 64-bit processor made by Qualcomm.

Most of these details already leaked earlier this month via blog Sam Mobile, which claims to have recieved some tips about the device. However, the newly leaked AnTuTu screenshot provides a clearer idea of what we can expect in terms of camera upgrades.

Sam Mobile said we’ll either see a 16-megapixel camera or a 20-megapixel camera on the S6; the leaked AnTuTu benchmark suggests Samsung is more likely to include the 20-megapixel sensor. The company’s current Galaxy S5 smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel camera.

The new leak also provides more evidence that Samsung will increase the size and improve the resolution of its Galaxy flagship’s screen. According to the screenshot, we can expect the Galaxy S6 to have a 5.5-inch screen with a 2560 x 1440 resolution, which lines up with what Sam Mobile reported earlier. That would make the Galaxy S6 just as large as the iPhone 6 Plus and Galaxy Note 2.

The move wouldn’t be too surprising for Samsung — its series of Galaxy Note smartphones have been successful whereas the Galaxy S5 hasn’t been selling too well.

It’s important to remember these are leaks haven’t been verified by Samsung, so they may not be totally accurate. It is worth noting, however, that some information about the Galaxy S5 that turned out to be legitimate also leaked out on AnTuTu before the phone was unveiled.

Last year, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S5 in February at Mobile World Congress, so it’s possible we’ll hear more from Samsung in the coming months.

