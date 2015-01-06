Samsung May Release A Rare Version Of The Galaxy S6 With A Strange, Curvy Screen

AP The Samsung Note Edge has a secondary screen that functions independently from the main display.

Samsung is reportedly testing a separate version of its next flagship, presumably the Galaxy S6, with a screen that curves on both sides.

The company is expected to only produce 10 million units of this curved Galaxy S6 to evaluate whether or not it has the potential to be a mass market product, Korean news source AsiaE.co.kr reports (via Phone Arena).

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard that Samsung may have plans to release a variant of the S6 with edge displays on both sides. Jerry Kang, a senior analyst at IHD Technology, made a similar prediction at a conference back in November.

Other than it’s curved edges, this rumoured version of the S6 is expected to be identical to the standard edition of the phone. Judging by these early reports, it sounds a lot like the Galaxy Note Edge, except with an extra curve.

The Galaxy Note Edge is an alternate version of the Galaxy Note 4 with a rounded edge. That curved edge acts as a display that’s completely separate from the phone’s main screen.

Samsung says this is useful since it can display notifications without actually interfering with whatever you’re doing, but it’s unclear whether or not there’s a benefit to having both edges curve.

Since this edition of the S6 is expected to be made in limited quantities compared to the flagship S6, there’s a chance we’ll only see it launch in a few markets. That is, if Samsung decides to launch a rounded variant of the S6 at all. We won’t know for sure until the company officially announces the S6, which could happen a little later this year.

