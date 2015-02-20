Samsung's next Galaxy phone might have a smaller battery than the Galaxy S5

The Galaxy S6’s battery may be slightly smaller than that of the Galaxy S5, if a newly discovered photo turns out to be accurate.

Blog Phone Arena found a few photos shared on Chinese social network Weibo that were supposedly taken in a battery factory in China. The battery is marked with Samsung’s branding and has a 2,600 mAh capacity, which is less than the 2,800 mAh capacity of the Galaxy S5’s battery.

It’s important to keep in mind, however, that there’s no way to prove whether or not the photo is legitimate. Phone Arena cross-referenced the model number of the battery with the rumoured Galaxy S6 model number and the model number of Samsung’s current batteries. The numbers appear to match, but there’s no way to be sure.

If the photo is accurate, that doesn’t necessarily mean the Galaxy S6 will offer less battery life than its predecessor. There’s a chance Samsung could have improved the software on the Galaxy S6 so it requires less battery power, but we won’t know until the company unveils the S6 on March 1.

Other than a potentially smaller battery than the Galaxy S5, the S6 is rumoured to come with a new metal design, a sharper screen, and a new type of TouchWiz software that’s more similar to stock Android.

