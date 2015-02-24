Here's what we know about the two most important Android phones of the year

Two of the most important smartphone launches are happening on March 1 at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

HTC and Samsung will both unveil their new flagship phones at two separate events. But, even though we’re a few days away those announcements, neither company has done a very good job at hiding what they’re going to show.

Samsung has been relentlessly teasing its new Galaxy S6, which sources tell Business Insider will be made of metal. There will be another version with a curved display. On Monday, T-Mobile posted a photo of the curved version on its website:

It’s not a complete look, but it’s more than enough to see where Samsung is going with its new Galaxy S6. The phone looks like a smaller version of the Galaxy Note Edge, which launched last fall:

In a teaser video Samsung posted Saturday, the company strongly hints that the phone will be made of metal. Samsung traditionally makes its best phones out of plastic, but now that there are phone makers like Xiaomi that make metal phones that cost a lot less than Samsung phones, the company likely felt pressure to start using premium materials this time.

Samsung Metal! (This is a screenshot from Samsung’s Galaxy S6 teaser video.)

Here’s a leaked image (via Phone Arena) of what the other version (without the curved screen) of the Galaxy S6 will probably look like:

HTC hasn’t been teasing its next phone as openly as Samsung has, but the device has already leaked several times. According to the leaks, the new version of the One will look very similar to last year’s model. But it’s safe to assume it will have better specs like an improved camera and faster processor.

Take a look at the latest HTC One leak:

Engadget A leaked image of the HTC One M9.

Business Insider will have full coverage of both phone launches on March 1.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.