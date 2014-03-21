Samsung Galaxy S5 Preorders For T-Mobile Start March 24 For $US660

Just hours after AT&T announced pricing and availability for the Galaxy S5, T-Mobile has come forward to reveal its own plans. T-Mobile will begin accepting pre-orders for Samsung’s next flagship on on March 24th for $US0 down and $US27.50 per month for 24 months.

That comes to a total of $US660 for the phone. Since T-Mobile doesn’t have service contracts, it gives you the option to pay off the phone a little bit each month. You also have the option to pay the full cost up front if you want.

AT&T, by comparison, is offering the Galaxy S5 for $US199.99 on a two-year contract. You can also buy the phone from AT&T without a contract for $US649.99. There are also payment plans that let you pay the phone off for as little as $US25 per month. You can pre-order it starting March 21. T-Mobile hasn’t mentioned whether or not it will sell the Gear Fit, Gear 2, or Gear 2 Neo wearable devices. AT&T, however, announced that the wearables will debut alongside the Galaxy S5, with the Gear Fit and Gear Neo selling for $US199.99 and the Gear 2 costing $US299.99.

Verizon and Sprint have yet to announce pricing or availability for the Galaxy S5, but Samsung has said the phone will launch globally on April 11. However, that April 11 date may not apply to U.S. carriers.

