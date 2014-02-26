How Samsung's New Phone Stacks Up Against The Competition

Business Insider’s coverage of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona is sponsored by Intel. Read more »

Samsung’s new flagship phone, the Galaxy S5, has officially arrived.

Here’s a quick look at how it compares to other flagship phones on the market today. Note: The prices listed reflect how much the phones cost with a two-year contract from wireless carriers.





