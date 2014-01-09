Samsung's New Galaxy S5 Will Launch By April And Might Have An Eye Scanner

Samsung will launch its next flagship Android phone, the Galaxy S5, by the end of April, according executive vice president Lee Young Hee in an interview with Bloomberg.

Hee also said Samsung will launch a new version of its Galaxy Gear smart watch with a slimmer design along with the Galaxy S5.

As far as features go, Hee said the Samsung might add an iris sensor, which would unlock the phone by scanning your eyes. Last year, Apple put a fingerprint sensor in its new iPhone 5S that lets you unlock the phone without a passcode.

It’s not the first time we’ve heard about the iris scanner. Early rumours about the Galaxy S5 said the phone would have both a fingerprint and iris scanner. There’s also a chance Samsung will release a high-end and low-end version of the phone. The high-end model could have a metal casing while the low-end will still use plastic like all other Samsung’s phones. Critics have not been fans of Samsung’s use of plastic in its high-end devices. Rivals HTC and Apple make their flagship phones out of metal.

The Galaxy Gear smart watch could use a refresh too, even though it’s only been out for a few months. The device launched to poor reviews because of its limited capabilities, poor battery life, and bulky design. Still, Samsung says it has shipped at least 800,000 units. It’s unclear how many it has sold to customers.

