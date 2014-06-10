LEAKED: Samsung Is Working On An Even Better Version Of Its New Galaxy Phone

Newly leaked photos claim to show a premium version of Samsung’s Galaxy S5 flagship phone.

The new Samsung phone shown in the photos, which were sent to PhoneArena by a reader, is said to be slightly smaller than the standard Galaxy S5, which has a 5.1-inch screen. The chatter in the gadget world says Samsung’s new phone will have a metal body, but the device in these photos appears to have a plastic body that’s been designed to appear as if it’s made out of metal. The phone would also have thinner bezels along the side of the display, making the screen appear larger.

We’ve been hearing about a Galaxy S5 made of metal since before Samsung announced the device in February.

While a handful of tech blogs had previously reported that the standard S5 would feature this metal design, newer reports are suggesting that this will be an alternate premium edition of the phone.

Earlier reports called it the Galaxy S5 Prime, but PhoneArena is now referring to it as the Galaxy F.

Other than its more attractive design, the Galaxy F will supposedly come with a much sharper screen that has a resolution of 2560 x 1440.

This would put it directly at competition with LG’s recently released G3, which has a similar design and a screen with the same resolution.

While the ability to pack that many pixels into a smartphone display is impressive, some evidence has shown that the human eye can’t really discern images sharper than 1080p on a smartphone-sized screen.

The extent to which your eyes are able to notice HD features on a screen depends on how large the screen is and how far you’re holding it from your face.

So, higher resolutions are bound to be more valuable on larger displays such as TVs, computer screens, and even larger phones like the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Mega.

Besides its improved design and sharper screen, the Galaxy F may come with a slightly faster processor and a little more memory. PhoneArena mentions that the device pictured is a pre-production model, so it’s possible we’ll see some changes before the final version rolls out if the rumours turn out to be true.

