LEAKED: What Samsung's 'Premium' Version Of The Galaxy S5 Will Probably Look Like

If the Galaxy S5 isn’t nice enough for you, Samsung may be launching an even better version of its flagship handset with a more polished design and upgraded hardware next month.

While we’ve heard a lot about what to expect from the so-called Galaxy S5 Prime, a new set of leaks provides the best perspective yet at what it might look like.

Two websites claim to have received tips concerning the Galaxy S5 Prime.

The first, TK Tech News, aligns a little more closely with previous rumours we’ve heard about the device. The publication’s most recent video shows a Galaxy S5 handset with an all-aluminium back panel — a design feature that’s been rumoured for the S5 long before Samsung unveiled the phone in February.

The video also notes that there’s a “more robust” seal along the edges of the handset to ensure that water doesn’t penetrate the device. It also appears to be noticeably thicker than the standard Galaxy S5.

The unit shown is a pre-production model of Samsung’s supposed Galaxy S5 Prime, which means that even if this leak is legitimate it may still look noticeably different than the final version.

TK Tech News didn’t mention a specific display resolution, but did acknowledge that the unit shown in the video has a crisper screen. One of the most prominent rumours surrounding the S5 Prime is that it will feature a 2560 x 1440 resolution display, which would make it one of the sharpest smartphone screens to date.

The second leak, which comes from Phone Arena, contradicts the handset shown in TK Tech News’ video. The device in Phone Arena’s photos appears to have the same rugged, textured back as the current Galaxy S5, although the publication notes that the phone is likely to come with an aluminium back. We’re convinced that one of these leaks is incorrect since the Phone Arena report shows a black, dimpled case that doesn’t look like aluminium, but we won’t know for sure until Samsung unveils the device.

Samsung has two upcoming events scheduled, one on May 28th that’s expected to center on a health-related announcement, and another in early June that is likely to usher in two new tablets. It’s unclear if we’ll hear anything about the rumoured S5 Prime at either of these conferences, but the phone is expected to debut in June.

