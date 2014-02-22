Oops! It Looks Like A Case Maker Accidentally Leaked Samsung's New Phone On Amazon

Amazon The leaked Galaxy S5 Prime image.

Samsung’s next flagship phone, the Galaxy S5, has apparently leaked in a German Amazon listing by a third-party case maker, we learn from Sam Mobile.

The page refers to the device as the “Galaxy S5 Prime,” a codename we’ve heard before in reference to a premium version of the phone. Rumours over the last few months have said Samsung plans to launch two versions of its next phone, a cheaper one made out of plastic and a high-end model made out of metal.

It’s difficult to tell what the Galaxy S5 Prime is made out of based on this listing since it’s covered in the manufacturer’s case.

Of course, nothing is confirmed yet. This could easily be a mistake by a third-party manufacturer trying to guess what Samsung is up to. On the other hand, we do know Samsung often pre-briefs accessory makers on future gadgets so everything is ready to go at launch.

Samsung will formally unveil the Galaxy S5 on Monday February 24 at a big event in Barcelona. We’ll be covering all the action live right here.

