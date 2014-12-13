You'll Be Able To Get A Super Cheap Galaxy S5 At Wal-Mart This Weekend

Wal-Mart is offering a significant discount on Samsung’s Galaxy S5 this Saturday, Dec. 13.

The phone on contract with either Verizon or AT&T will be $US79, which is about $US60 cheaper than the $US139 price Wal-Mart usually sells the phone for.

Wal-Mart’s deal is also a lot cheaper than what you’d pay if you bought the phone directly through a carrier.

Both AT&T and Verizon sell the Galaxy S5 for $US199 on a two-year contract, and Target and Best Buy are selling it for $US99 with a two-year agreement.

It’s not quite as cheap as the incredible Black Friday deal Target offered on the S5 last month ($US0.01 on a two year contract), but Wal-Mart’s bargain is still pretty compelling if you’re in the market for a new Android phone.

