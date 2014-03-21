Samsung's New Galaxy Phone Will Cost $US199.99 And You Can Pre-Order It From AT&T On March 21

AT&T announced today that it will sell Samsung’s newest flagship phone, the Galaxy S5, for $US199.99 with a two-year contract.

We don’t have a launch date yet, but you can pre-order the Galaxy S5 from AT&T starting March 21. When Samsung first announced the Galaxy S5, it said the phone would launch globally on April 11.

However, carriers tend to control device launch dates, so things may be different in the U.S. Expect the phone to start shipping in early April.

AT&T will also sell Samsung’s new smartwatches the Gear 2 and Gear 2 Neo. The Gear 2 will cost $US299 and the Gear 2 Neo will cost $US199.

Finally, the Gear Fit, Samsung’s attractive fitness band with a curved glass display, will cost $US199. The wearable devices will start shipping in early April, but there isn’t a solid launch date yet.

Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint haven’t announced their pricing for the Galaxy S5 yet, but it should be pretty close to AT&T’s price. Samsung’s wearable devices will probably cost the same on all carriers.

