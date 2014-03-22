Samsung's New Galaxy S5 Phone Will Hit Sprint On April 11 For $US199.99

The Galaxy S5 isn’t set to launch until April 11, but U.S. carriers have already starting coming forward to reveal pricing and preorder options.

First spotted by Re/code, Sprint announced it will start selling the Galaxy S5 on April 11 for $US27.09 per month for 24 months through its EasyPay plan.

You can also choose to buy the phone on a standard two-year contract for $US199.99 with a $US50 mail-in rebate. If you opt to sign up for Sprint’s friends and family “Framily Plan,” the carrier will also throw in a free Galaxy Tab 3 with your Galaxy S5 purchase.

Sprint also says that the Galaxy S5 will support its high-speed Spark LTE service, which was announced in late 2013.

Sprint’s Easy Pay pricing is similar to that of T-Mobile, which revealed yesterday that it will sell the Galaxy S5 for $US27.50 per month for 24 months. T-Mobile will begin accepting preorders on March 24, while AT&T’s preorders kicked off today for $US199.99 on a two-year contract.

Verizon has yet to announce pricing and availability for the Galaxy S5, but we expect to hear more as April rolls in.

