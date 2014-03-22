Samsung's New Galaxy S5 Phone Will Hit Sprint On April 11 For $US199.99

Lisa Eadicicco
Samsung galaxy s5Business InsiderSamsung’s Galaxy S5

The Galaxy S5 isn’t set to launch until April 11, but U.S. carriers have already starting coming forward to reveal pricing and preorder options.

First spotted by Re/code, Sprint announced it will start selling the Galaxy S5 on April 11 for $US27.09 per month for 24 months through its EasyPay plan.

You can also choose to buy the phone on a standard two-year contract for $US199.99 with a $US50 mail-in rebate. If you opt to sign up for Sprint’s friends and family “Framily Plan,” the carrier will also throw in a free Galaxy Tab 3 with your Galaxy S5 purchase.

Sprint also says that the Galaxy S5 will support its high-speed Spark LTE service, which was announced in late 2013.

Sprint’s Easy Pay pricing is similar to that of T-Mobile, which revealed yesterday that it will sell the Galaxy S5 for $US27.50 per month for 24 months. T-Mobile will begin accepting preorders on March 24, while AT&T’s preorders kicked off today for $US199.99 on a two-year contract.

Verizon has yet to announce pricing and availability for the Galaxy S5, but we expect to hear more as April rolls in.

