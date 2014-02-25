Big, Beautiful Photos Of Samsung's New Phone, The Galaxy S5

Steve Kovach/Business InsiderThe gold Samsung Galaxy S5.
Samsung officially unveiled its newest flagship phone, the Galaxy S5, today at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
We got to check out the phone ahead of time and play around with some of its new features.
Some of the highlights include a nifty camera flash that doubles as a heart monitor, and the fact you can submerge the entire phone in water for a short time without things going wrong.
Check out the photo gallery below for a closer look at the Galaxy S5.
This is the Samsung Galaxy S5. It looks similar to last year's Galaxy S4, but it has a slightly larger, 5.1-inch screen.
The back is made out of a rubbery, textured plastic. It snaps off so you can swap out the battery or add more storage with an SD card.
The camera shoots photos at 16 megapixels. The camera flash doubles as a heart rate monitor. You place your finger on the flash and the Galaxy S5 can read your pulse.
The Galaxy S5 comes with a fitness app called S Health. It can use data from the heart monitor and track how many steps you take.
The home button has a fingerprint sensor. You swipe your finger across it to unlock the device. Samsung also partnered with PayPal so you can make secure payments using your fingerprint.
The Gear Fit Manager app syncs with Samsung's new fitness tracker via Bluetooth. There's a similar Gear manager app for Samsung's Gear 2 and Gear 2 Neo smart watches.
See all those camera options? The Galaxy S5 camera also lets you go back and tweak images after you take the photo.
The phone is water and dust resistant, meaning you can completely submerge it for a few minutes and nothing will break. Samsung put a tiny 'door' at the bottom of the phone where the USB plug is to prevent water from getting in.
