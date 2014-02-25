Big, Beautiful Photos Of Samsung's New Phone, The Galaxy S5

Samsung officially unveiled its newest flagship phone, the Galaxy S5, today at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

We got to check out the phone ahead of time and play around with some of its new features.

Some of the highlights include a nifty camera flash that doubles as a heart monitor, and the fact you can submerge the entire phone in water for a short time without things going wrong.

Check out the photo gallery below for a closer look at the Galaxy S5.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.