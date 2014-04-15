How Were Opening Weekend Sales For The New Galaxy S5 Phone? Samsung Won't Say Anything Specific

Samsung A group of people waiting for the Galaxy S5.

Samsung bragged about opening weekend demand for its latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S5, but didn’t provide specific numbers.

The Galaxy S5 launched globally April 11 in more than 100 countries. In a press release (it’s in Korean, so use Google Translate if you can), Samsung said the Galaxy S5 sold better than last year’s Galaxy S4 phone did during its opening weekend last year. However, that’s about as specific as Samsung got.

Samsung said there was high demand for the Galaxy S5 in countries like France, Saudi Arabia, and India, saying there were long lines for the device. The phone was especially popular in Middle Eastern countries because the phone is resistant to sand and dust, the company said.

But it’s tough to verify the demand elsewhere though. The Galaxy S5 launched on all four major carriers in the U.S., but there weren’t any reports of the kind of massive lines Apple sees when it launches a new iPhone model.

Samsung, like many other smartphone manufacturers, never reports specific sales numbers for its phones. However, as of February 2014, the company said it sold 200 million Galaxy S flagship phones. That includes all models of the Galaxy S line since the first one was introduced in 2010.

The Galaxy S5 got pretty good reviews thanks to its large 5.1-inch screen and excellent camera, but the consensus seems to be smartphone innovation has stalled for now. The phone doesn’t offer enough to make it worth upgrading last year’s model or switching from iPhone.

