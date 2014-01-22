RUMOUR: Samsung's Next Galaxy Phone Won't Have Wireless Charging

Samsung’s next flagship phone, the Galaxy S5, won’t have wireless charging,according to a report by the Korean publication NewsTomato.

A handful of companies have adopted wireless charging in their devices in recent years, but Samsung decided to skip the feature again because it doesn’t think it’s very marketable. The process works through a process called magnetic resonance, meaning devices can charge when in close proximity to a special magnetic charging pad.

Samsung has already said it plans to launch the Galaxy S5 by April of this year.

