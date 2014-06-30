Another New Samsung Galaxy Phone Could Be Coming Next Month

Sam Mobile The Samsung Galaxy S5 Mini (via Sam Mobile)

Samsung is reportedly preparing to release another new version of its Galaxy S5 flagship phone as early as next month, according to Samsung news blog Sam Mobile.

Consistent with its predecessors, the Galaxy S5 will reportedly get its own smaller sized spin-off known as the Galaxy S5 Mini.

The phone is expected to come with a 4.5-inch screen, which is slightly smaller than the 5.1-inch display on the standard Galaxy S5. But it’s still bigger than the 4-inch display on the iPhone 5S. This screen will also be a little less sharp at 720p compared to the full HD 1080p screen on the regular sized Galaxy S5.

Based on photos from Sam Mobile which claim to show the device, it seems as if the Galaxy S5 Mini will feature the same dimpled back as its full-sized sibling.

The Mini is also expected to come with the same fingerprint scanner and heart rate sensor as the full-sized model. This smaller Galaxy S5 will also be IP67 certified, which means it’s water and dust resistant.

Expect an 8-megapixel camera rather than the 16-megapixel camera on the regular Galaxy S5. This along with its smaller size, lower resolution display, and a more entry-level processor are expected to be the biggest factors that distinguish it from the standard model. From what we understand, the software will be identical.

It’s unclear exactly how legitimate Sam Mobile’s information is, but the blog has had a fairly solid track record in the past when it comes to reporting on unreleased Samsung products. There’s no word on how much the S5 Mini will cost, but Sam Mobile reports that it will launch in mid-July.

