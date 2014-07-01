Samsung's New Phone Is A Petite Galaxy S5

Samsung The Galaxy S5 Mini

After weeks of rumours, Samsung has unveiled the smaller variant of its latest flagship — the Galaxy S5 Mini.

Although the S5 Mini is obviously smaller than the Galaxy S5, it’s loaded with all the same features as its larger counterpart.

Like the standard S5, the Galaxy S5 Mini comes with a fingerprint sensor, a heart rate scanner, and can be used to as a remote control for your television and other home appliances. It’s also IP67 certified, which means its dustproof and waterproof.

With its 4.5-inch screen, the S5 Mini is half about an inch smaller than the 5.1-inch Galaxy S5. That’s still half an inch larger than the 4-inch iPhone, although the S5 Mini’s 720 x 1280 screen is less sharp than the 1080p you’ll find on the full-sized S5.

The miniature phone’s main camera also comes with a smaller 8-megapixel sensor compared to the 16-megapixel camera in the Galaxy S5. Its front camera, however, features a 2.1 megapixel sensor, which means selfies should come out nice and clear with little noise.

There’s a quad-core processor on the inside, meaning you should be able to get decent performance out of the Mini, but it’s not quite as beastly as the faster chip in the standard Galaxy S5.

It seems as if the S5 Mini will be identical to the S5 in terms of appearance as well, based on Samsung’s photos.

The S5 Mini will be available in Russia starting this month, and will expand to other markets soon thereafter. There’s no word on the phone’s price, but the handset will be available in four colours including Charcoal Black, Shimmery White, Electric Blue, and Copper Gold.

