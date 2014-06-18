Samsung Has A New Faster Galaxy Phone With A Super Sharp Screen

After weeks of rumours, Samsung has finally unveiled an improved version of the Galaxy S5 that comes with a sharper screen and a faster processor.

However, the Galaxy S5 LTE-A is only available in Korea, the company’s home market. Samsung posted the news to its Flickr page (via Engadget).

True to the rumours, Samsung’s Galaxy S5 LTE-A features a quad-HD 2560 x 1440 resolution display, making it Samsung’s first phone to come with a screen resolution of that quality.

LG also recently announced a new phone called the LG G3, which features a screen with the same resolution.

But since the G3’s screen is slightly larger than that of Samsung’s new phone, the S5 LTE-A actually packs more pixels per inch (577 ppi vs. 538 ppi), which means its screen should look sharper. It’s unclear if this difference is actually noticeable to the everyday user, however.

The S5 LTE-A also comes with a beastly new processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 805, which can supposedly offer console quality graphics on mobile devices. It’s the next iteration of the chip that’s already in the standard S5 and other popular smartphones such as the HTC One M8, so performance should be a little faster. Samsung’s new phone supports Korea’s LTE A band, which the company claims will enable download speeds of up to 225 megabits per second.

It looks as if the LTE-A features the same dimpled back as the standard S5. This is slightly disappointing considering we’ve been hearing rumours that Samsung will finally give one of its phones a more premium metal design for months.

The phone probably won’t make it’s way to the U.S., but there’s a chance we’ll see similar improvements in Samsung’s future phones including the Galaxy Note 4.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.