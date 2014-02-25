LIVE: Samsung Announces Its New Phone, The Galaxy S5

Business Insider’s coverage of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona is sponsored by Intel.

Here. We. Go.

Samsung is about to show the world its new flagship phone, the Galaxy S5, at a giant event in Barcelona as part of the Mobile World Congress.

Based on what we’ve heard, you can expect the Galaxy S5 to be a cautious update to the current Galaxy S4 phone with a slightly larger screen and better camera.

The event begins at 2 p.m. Eastern time/8 p.m. Barcelona time. You can follow the news as it happens in the live blog below. Warning: WiFi tends to be pretty bad at these big tech announcements, so please stick with us in case there are Internet issues.

