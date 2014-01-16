REPORT: Samsung's New Galaxy Phones Will Come In Metal Or Plastic, Just Like Apple's IPhone 5S And 5C

Steve Kovach/Business Insider The plastic back cover of the Samsung Galaxy S4.

Samsung is just a few months away from announcing its next flagship phone, the Galaxy S5.

A new report from SamMobile, a blog with a good record of accurately reporting about Samsung gadgets before they launch, says Samsung plans to release two new devices, one with a plastic body and one with a metal body.

The plastic Galaxy phone will cost a bit less than the top-of-the-line metal version (650 Euros versus 800 Euros, according to SamMobile.)

The report backs up a handful over early rumours about the Galaxy S5 that said the device will come in metal and plastic variants. If true, Samsung would be employing a similar strategy to what Apple used when it launched the plastic-covered iPhone 5C and metal iPhone 5S last year.

Last week, a Samsung exec told Bloomberg that the phone will launch before April and might include an iris sensor that can unlock the device by scanning your eyes.

