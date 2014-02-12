LEAKED: This Is Likely Your First Look At Samsung's Next Galaxy Phone Design

The image above is a leaked rendering from Sonny Dickson that supposedly shows the design of Samsung’s next flagship phone, the Galaxy S5. As far as we can tell, it’s the first time the design for Samsung’s next phone has leaked.

Dickson has a pretty good track record for leaking gadgets. In the past, he posted accurate images of Apple’s iPad Air weeks before the official unveiling.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S5 on February 24 at an event at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The rendering shows a phone with a slightly tweaked design from the current Galaxy S4. The most startling change seems to be the extra-large camera lens and flash. Early rumours suggest the phone will have a 5.2-inch display and a fingerprint sensor embedded in the screen. Other reports say the phone will come in two variants: one with a metal casing and one with a plastic body.

Other than that, it looks like Samsung is going to overhaul the design of the Galaxy S5’s operating system with a flatter, more modern look.

