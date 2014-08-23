Samsung Challenges Apple's iPhone 5S To The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge

Samsung’s mobile arm in the UK tweeted out a cute video on Friday morning (via Apple Insider), which embraces the trendy ALS Ice Bucket Challenge while also showing off one of the most notable features on its flagship phone, the Galaxy S5: Water resistance.

“I am the Samsung Galaxy S5. This is my Ice Bucket Challenge,” the phone says in its British Galaxy S-Voice. “Gosh that’s freezing. I nominate the iPhone 5S the HTC One M8 and the Nokia Lumia 930.” The joke, of course, is that none of those Samsung rivals have water resistant phones.

Samsung has also opted to donate money to the British Motor Neurone Disease Association, though the company declined to say how much it was offering.

According to the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, if you are challenged by another and you don’t complete your own challenge in the allotted 24-hour time frame, you must pay at least $US100 to the ALS Association. It’s unlikely Apple or Microsoft’s ad agencies will be able to respond to Samsung’s 15-second challenge within 24 hours, but several executives from both of those companies have already taken part in the ice-dumping phenomenon. Apple’s marketing SVP Phil Schiller and CEO Tim Cook have both dumped buckets of ice water on their heads, and so has Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Check out the Samsung Galaxy S5’s Ice Bucket Challenge below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.