Samsung's New Smartphone Can Track Your Heartbeat

Steve Kovach/Business Insider This a screenshot of Samsung’s S Health app.

Samsung unveiled its newest smartphone , the Galaxy S5, at the 2014 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

This version of Samsung’s flagship phone includes an updated version of the “S Health” app

Its a series of tools for users to stay healthy including a built-in heart rate monitor, personal fitness tracker to create an exercise schedule, pedometer to track how far you walk, as well as diet and exercise records to manage throughout the day.

The Galaxy S5 can sync with other Gear products like the new Samsung Gear fit too for real time fitness training and sync with blood pressure monitors and glucose meters through Bluetooth in order to provide a comprehensive outlook on your personal health.

The Samsung Galaxy S5 will have a powerful camera, quick network connectivity and a fingerprint scanner for secure payments. Samsung will sell the phone globally this April.

