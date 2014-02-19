Samsung's New Galaxy Phone Will Have A Fingerprint Sensor In The Home Button Just Like The IPhone 5S

AP Samsung’s current flagship phone, the Galaxy S4.

Samsung’s next flagship phone, the Galaxy S5, will have a fingerprint sensor embedded in the home button, according to Sam Mobile.

It’s the same concept as the fingerprint sensor on Apple’s iPhone 5S, which is also embedded in the home button. But unlike the iPhone’s sensor, the Galaxy S5 will make you swipe your finger over the button in order to get a reading. (The iPhone lets you simply place your thumb on the sensor.)

Sam Mobile also says the Galaxy S5’s fingerprint sensor will be able to tell you when your finger is wet and will prompt you to dry off before attempting to unlock your phone.

Previously, rumours about Samsung’s Galaxy S5 have implied that its fingerprint sensor will be embedded in the screen. But Sam Mobile has a pretty good track record with Samsung news, so we’re inclined to believe this report over the others.

Samsung will formally unveil the Galaxy S5 on February 24 at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

