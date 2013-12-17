RUMOUR: Samsung's Next Galaxy Phone Will Scan Your Eyes

Samsung is gearing up to implement a bunch of fancy new tech in its smartphones launching in 2014, according to ZDNet Korea.

The site says Samsung will start adding eyeball scanners, super-sharp screens, and fingerprint scanners to its phones, likely starting with the successor to the company’s current flagship phone, the Galaxy S4.

In theory, the eye scanner will look at your iris and unlock your phone without a passcode. The fingerprint scanner sounds a lot like the one Apple has in its iPhone 5S. Finally, ZDNet says Samsung will start using special screens called QHD displays. QHD displays are incredibly sharp, better than the full HD screens on the phones we have today.

There’s a good chance Samsung could announce its next flagship Galaxy phone at the Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona in late February 2014.

