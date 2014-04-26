Samsung Says The Camera On Its New Galaxy Phone Is Broken For Some Users

Some units of Samsung’s latest flagship phone, the Galaxy S5, are shipping with faulty cameras.

Many users, especially those with the Verizon version of the phone, have been complaining about a “camera failure” error message when they try to launch the camera app. Samsung confirmed the error in a statement to The Verge and said customers can trade in their faulty devices for a new one.

The news comes on the same day that Samsung released a new ad for the Galaxy S5 that boasts how its camera is better than the one in the iPhone.

The Galaxy S5’s camera is really good when it works, though. In fact, it was one of our favourite features in the device when we reviewed it a few weeks ago. It’s easily one of the best smartphone cameras every designed.

