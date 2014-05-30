Samsung Has A New Galaxy Phone And It Looks Like A Tank

Samsung announced today that it has a new, rugged version of its flagship Galaxy S5 phone called the Galaxy S5 Active.

The phone is essentially the same as the Galaxy S5 on the inside, but has a thicker, more durable body built to better withstand drops, dings, and scratches. It’s also water and dust resistant, just like the standard Galaxy S5.

The Galaxy S5 Active is only available on AT&T for now. It will cost $US200 with a two-year contract. You can also opt for a monthly payment plan that will cost $US0 down and $US27.50 per month.

Just like the normal version of the phone, the Galaxy S5 will have a sharp 5.1-inch screen. It also has a lot of the same features like a heart rate monitor, power saving mode, and 16 megapixel camera.

The Galaxy S5 comes in a few colours, including this camo green version. It looks like a tank.

