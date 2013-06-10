Samsung Is About To Announce A Funky-Looking Phone That Looks Like It Has A Digital Camera Strapped To Its Back

Samsung is reportedly getting ready to announce yet another variant of its flagship Galaxy S4 phone called the Galaxy S4 Zoom.



According to SamMobile, which got a leaked press photo of the phone, the Galaxy S4 Zoom will be an Android smartphone with a true digital camera.

What does that mean?

Most smartphone cameras have tiny lenses with digital zoom, meaning the image gets blurrier the more you zoom in. The Galaxy S4 will have an optical zoom, which uses the lens to zoom in and give you a clearer picture.

The result is a funky-looking smartphone that looks like it has a point-and-shoot digital camera strapped to its back.

Samsung has already announced a few variants of its Galaxy S4 phone, including the Galaxy S4 Mini (smaller screen), and Galaxy S4 Active (has a durable, water-resistant body).

Samsung is holding a press event in London on June 20. It will likely announce the Galaxy S4 Zoom there.

Here’s the leaked photo:

