Now You Can Wirelessly Charge Your Samsung Galaxy S4

Samsung announced today that it will sell two accessories for its flagship Galaxy S4 phone that will make it possible to charge the device wirelessly.



To make it happen you’ll have to buy a special battery cover that costs $40. It replaces the regular battery cover that comes with your phone. You can also buy Samsung’s own charging pad that costs $50. Once you have the battery cover snapped on, you rest your phone on top of the charging pad to power up.

Too expensive for you?

Luckily, that $40 battery cover from Samsung is compatible with Qi (pronounced CHEE), a standard for wireless charging. There are a ton of different Qi chargers out there. You can find them on Amazon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.