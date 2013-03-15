Will The Galaxy S4 Have Wireless Charging Too? Samsung Won't Say

The Galaxy S4 battery.

Photo: Steve Kovach/Business Insider

One of the biggest trends in recent months for new smartphones is wireless charging. That means resting your phone on a special pad to charge it up instead of plugging it in the old-fashioned way.



Most phones use a wireless charging standard called Qi, which means they’re also compatible with a slew of accessories. It’s a really useful hardware feature to have.

So it was a bit odd that Samsung dodged the wireless charging question when showing off the new Galaxy S4. Wireless charging was one of the rumoured features that was supposed to be part of the phone, but Samsung still won’t say whether or not it’ll be part of the Galaxy S4 for sure.

To be clear, the Samsung reps we met with yesterday said wireless charging could be available in some regions, but they wouldn’t go into any detail beyond that.

One possibility: Samsung may end up selling an optional back cover that allows you to wirelessly charge the Galaxy S4. CNET reports this is likely going to happen, but it’s going to cost you $100 for the cover and special charging dock.

The Galaxy S4 is scheduled to launch in the second quarter of this year, so we’ll know for sure then.

