Samsung's Galaxy S4 Is Twice As Fast As The iPhone 5

Samsung’s new flagship Galaxy S4 phone will have the fastest processor available when it launches this spring, according to benchmark tests.



A benchmark is a series of standard tests that gauge how fast a mobile device’s processor is. The benchmarking software assigns a numerical value to the device based on how it performed. The higher the number, the better.

Android Authority was able to perform a benchmark test on the Galaxy S4 during Samsung’s big launch event last week. As a follow up, John Poole of Primate Labs performed the same test on several other leading phones and published the results.

In this case, the Galaxy S4 received a benchmark of 3,163. The iPhone 5 got a 1,596, meaning the GS4 is about twice as fast. The GS4 is also twice as fast as Samsung’s last flagship phone, the Galaxy S III.

