Verizon Now Accepting Sign Ups For Samsung Galaxy S4

The Galaxy S4.

Verizon’s signup page for Samsung’s new flagship phone, the Galaxy S4, is now live.



But the carrier still hasn’t given a final release date or price for the phone. Earlier this week, Verizon tweeted that the Galaxy S4 would be available in May. That’s all we know.

The Verizon sign up page will alert you via email once the Galaxy S4 goes on sale.

Verizon is the last of the four major US carriers to offer any acknowledgment on when the Galaxy S4 will be available.

Here’s what we know so far from the other carriers:

T-Mobile will sell the Galaxy S4 beginning April 24. It’ll cost $149.99 up front plus $20 per month for 24 months.

AT&T is accepting pre-orders for the Galaxy S4 starting at $199.99 with a two-year contract. It has not said when the phone will go on sale.

Sprint will sell the Galaxy S4 on April 27 starting at $249.99 with a two-year contract.

US Cellular will also sell the Galaxy S4, but hasn’t announced a price or launch date yet.

What’s the hold up?

Carriers have to test the Galaxy S4’s software to make sure it runs well on their networks before it can start selling the phone. Most carriers also use the testing period to load Android phones like the Galaxy S4 with extra apps and services specific to the carrier. That all takes time.

