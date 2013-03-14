Samsung Hired A Galaxy S4-Themed Flash Mob To Dance In Times Square

Samsung put together a massive marketing effort for the launch of its new flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S4.



Yesterday, Samsung hired a team of flash mob dancers to perform in Times Square to tease the new phone’s launch. (Video below.) The company is also holding a massive public event in Times Square the evening of March 14. It’ll coincide with the Galaxy S4 press conference at Radio City Music Hall.

We’ll be covering the event live at 7 p.m. Eastern tomorrow, so stay tuned.

