Samsung Gave Away A Galaxy S4 To Anyone Who Could Stare At It For 60 Minutes

A woman takes part in a staring contest for a Galaxy S4.

Samsung and wireless provider Swisscom created this charming “stare down” contest in the railroad station at Zurich.



To promote the Galaxy S4’s eye-tracking feature — you can scroll on the phone without touching it — the company installed a booth on a busy platform and offered any passenger a free Galaxy S4 if they could stare at it for a full hour without the phone detecting they’d looked away.

Sounds simple enough … until the challenge begins. At which point Samsung’s stooges begin distracting the contenders with hot dog carts, barking German shepherds, and a stunt motorcyclist. One guy does, eventually, make it through the hour:

It’s not clear which ad agency created the spot, but it bears all the hallmarks of a Duval Guillaume Modem stunt (contact us if you know who the agency is).

