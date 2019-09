Samsung’s Galaxy S 4 is set to launch at the end of this month.



Before you consider picking up the latest Galaxy smartphone, check out this scratch test performed by YouTube user Szabolcs Ignacz. Ignacz tried to scratch the Galaxy with a pen, several knives, and keys.

Amazingly the phone stands up pretty well to the punishment.

