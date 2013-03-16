Even Samsung's Official Case For The Galaxy S4 Is Impressive

The S View Cover.

Photo: William Wei, Business Insider

Along with the launch of Samsung’s Galaxy S4 comes a slew of accessories and peripherals. Our favourite?



The new case.

It’s called the S View Cover and it features a clever window that lets you peek at your screen without flipping the cover itself open.

The window lets you check the time, notifications like incoming calls or social networking updates, and even cycle through songs. The Galaxy S4 senses when the cover closed and automatically adjusts the display to adapt.

Pretty neat.

Samsung didn’t announce a release date or pricing for the S View Cover, but we’ll probably learn more when the Galaxy S4 launches in the second quarter of this year.

