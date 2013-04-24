Big, Beautiful Photos Of The Samsung Galaxy S4

The Galaxy S4 is Samsung’s newest flagship smartphone.
The 5-inch Android device is one of the most hyped gadgets in the past year, and is definitely one of the best phones you can buy today.
You can read our full review of the Galaxy S4 here, and check out photos of the coolest features in the gallery below.
See that tiny black circle at the top of the phone? That's an infrared blaster. The Galaxy S4 doubles as a universal remote for your TV.
Unlike its rivals the HTC One and iPhone 5, the Galaxy S4 is made out of cheap plastic. Just look how flimsy the back cover is.
There are so many new features in the Galaxy S4 that Samsung had to create a special settings menu so you can switch them on and off.
Air View is a new feature in the Galaxy S4 that lets you hover your finger a centimeter or two over the screen to get extra information in apps. It doesn't work in all apps though.
See that eyeball icon at the top of the screen? That means Smart Stay has been activated. Smart Stay uses the Galaxy S4's front-facing camera to detect when you're looking at the phone. The screen won't go dark until you look away.
The One is made from all metal and glass, which makes it much more pleasant to hold than the Galaxy S4.
