Big, Beautiful Photos Of The Samsung Galaxy S4

samsung galaxy s4 settingsSamsung’s Galaxy S4

The Galaxy S4 is Samsung’s newest flagship smartphone.

The 5-inch Android device is one of the most hyped gadgets in the past year, and is definitely one of the best phones you can buy today. 

You can read our full review of the Galaxy S4 here, and check out photos of the coolest features in the gallery below.

Here it is! The Galaxy S4. It has a beautiful 5-inch HD display.

There's a single speaker on the back. You can also see the USB charging port here.

It has a 13 megapixel camera.

The top of the phone has a front-facing camera and a bunch of other sensors.

Here's the home button at the bottom of the screen.

The Galaxy S4 has a fake metal border around it. (It's actually made out of plastic.)

The volume buttons are located on the edge of the phone.

See that tiny black circle at the top of the phone? That's an infrared blaster. The Galaxy S4 doubles as a universal remote for your TV.

Unlike its rivals the HTC One and iPhone 5, the Galaxy S4 is made out of cheap plastic. Just look how flimsy the back cover is.

The phone has an SD card slot for adding extra memory.

You can also swap out the battery.

There are so many new features in the Galaxy S4 that Samsung had to create a special settings menu so you can switch them on and off.

Air View is a new feature in the Galaxy S4 that lets you hover your finger a centimeter or two over the screen to get extra information in apps. It doesn't work in all apps though.

See that eyeball icon at the top of the screen? That means Smart Stay has been activated. Smart Stay uses the Galaxy S4's front-facing camera to detect when you're looking at the phone. The screen won't go dark until you look away.

The display is easily the best feature of the phone. Photos and video look gorgeous.

It can also play full 1080p HD video. It looks great.

The Galaxy S4 isn't as solid or as pretty as HTC's newest Android phone, the One.

The One is made from all metal and glass, which makes it much more pleasant to hold than the Galaxy S4.

The Galaxy S4 absolutely dwarfs the iPhone 5.

But the iPhone 5 is still a bit thinner.

