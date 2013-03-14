All The Samsung Galaxy S4 News You Need In One Place

Join Samsung’s Chief Product Officer, Kevin Packingham at IGNITION Mobile on March 21, 2013 in San Francisco! Get market insight on mobile games, apps, devices, content and commerce. Register now.



Photo: Samsung/Screenshot

Samsung will officially announce its new flagship phone, the Galaxy S4, at a big press event in New York on March 14.

The Galaxy S4 is one of the most-anticipated gadgets launching this year, and it’ll likely dominate tech news for the next few weeks.

As we’ve gotten closer to the Galaxy S4 unveiling, a lot of news about the device has started trickling out, so we put it all in one place for you right here.

Make sure you come back to this page throughout the week. We’ll keep updating as we learn more about the Galaxy S4.

Here’s what you need to know:

Now there’s a report that says the Galaxy S4 might not have that cool eye-scrolling feature at first

Samsung hired a dancing flash mob to tease the Galaxy S4 launch in Times Square

The first official teaser image of the Galaxy S4

Watch this leaked video of the Galaxy S4

Watch Samsung’s teaser video for the Galaxy S4

Alleged photos of the Galaxy S4 leak on Chinese site

Four innovations to look forward to in the Galaxy S4

All the Galaxy S4 rumours we know about so far

The Galaxy S4 will track your eye movement, letting you scroll through pages

The Galaxy S4 will be made out of plastic

Samsung will hold a public event in Times Square to celebrate the Galaxy S4 launch

The Galaxy S4 will have a “wallet” app similar to Apple’s Passbook app on iPhone

Samsung partners with Visa to let you make credit card payments on Galaxy phones

Here’s Samsung’s press invitation to the Galaxy S4 unveiling

