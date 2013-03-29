It Looks Like Samsung Will Also Have A Cheaper 'Mini' Version Of The Galaxy S4

In his in-depth look at Samsung’s Korean headquarters for Bloomberg Businessweek’s cover story, Sam Grobart did confirm one interesting nugget about a new device coming soon: The Galaxy S4 Mini.



Here’s Grobart:

The Galaxy S 4 doesn’t come out until late April. It’s fast, has a big, bright screen, and will probably be another huge hit for Samsung, as will the S 4 mini that will go on sale soon after.

There have been a few reports and rumours about the Galaxy S4 Mini in recent weeks, including at least one leaked photo of the device. It’s supposedly a cheaper version of the Galaxy S4 that has a smaller screen and slower processor.

The Galaxy S4 Mini wouldn’t be an unprecedented move though. Samsung made a cheaper version of its Galaxy S III flagship phone last year called the Galaxy S III Mini. That device is sold outside the US.

