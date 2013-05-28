It Sounds Like Samsung Is Going To Launch A Smaller Version Of Its Flagship Phone Next Month

Over the weekend, Samsung sent out invitations to a press event in London to announce new products in its Galaxy (Android) and ATIV (Windows 8) product lines.



Samsung provided relatively few details, but now it seems like the company will announce the Galaxy S4 Mini at its event on June 20, a source familiar with the matters told The Wall Street Journal.

That jibes with the recently-discovered Galaxy S4 Mini spotted on Samsung’s UK website. Samsung has since removed the product from its site, but Engadget was able to snag a screenshot beforehand.

Earlier this month, photos of the smaller, cheaper, and less powerful version of Samsung’s fastest-selling Android phone of all time leaked on Chinese social media site Weibo. Back in March, Sam Grobart of Bloomberg Businessweek reported that the S4 Mini would likely go on sale soon after the Galaxy S4, following his in-depth look at Samsung’s headquarters in Korea.

The unveiling of the S4 Mini just three months after Samsung announced the Galaxy S4 wouldn’t be too out of the ordinary. Last year, Samsung launched the Galaxy S3 Mini about seven months after releasing the Galaxy S3.

