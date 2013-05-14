Here's A Look At Samsung's Smaller, Cheaper Version Of The Galaxy S4

New photos of a smaller, cheaper version of Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S4 smartphone have leaked on Chinese social media site Weibo. (You’ll need a Weibo account to view all the photos.)



The photos, which we first spotted on Engadget, show a device with a similar look as the Galaxy S4, but with a smaller screen.

Samsung has hinted that the Galaxy S4 Mini is coming soon, and some reports say we can expect it to launch this summer. The Galaxy S4 Mini will presumably have weaker specs than the Galaxy S4 and be sold for significantly cheaper.

