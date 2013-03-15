LIVE: Samsung Announces The Galaxy S4

Photo: Samsung / YouTube

Today’s Samsung’s big day!The company is holding a huge press event at New York’s Radio City Music Hall to unveil its next flagship phone, the Galaxy S4.



This is easily Samsung’s biggest product launch ever, and the company has wasted no effort teasing the Galaxy S4 over the last few weeks.

Based on early reports and rumours, we’re expecting the Android-powered phone to have a 5-inch display and a plastic body. It’s also said to have an eye-tracking technology to scroll through web pages.

The event starts at 7 p.m. Eastern and we’ll have all the updates for you as the happen live in the blog below.

